Monday, October 21, 2024
Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Sign Cole Swider Prior to Season Opener

Just ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have made an addition to their roster by signing forward Cole Swider to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward brings a versatile skill set to Detroit as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Swider, 25, spent the 2023-24 season playing in 18 games for the Miami Heat, showing flashes of his potential at the NBA level. Before his stint in Miami, he played seven games with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season, gaining valuable experience in the league.

Detroit Pistons

In addition to his NBA experience, Swider has excelled in the NBA G League. Across 41 career G League games, he has averaged 19.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. His most impressive performance came last season when he played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he averaged 24.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 14 games. Swider's ability to score from all areas on the floor and his rebounding presence make him an intriguing addition to the Pistons' roster.

Swider’s signing adds depth to the Pistons, who are looking to build a competitive roster filled with young talent and experienced role players. As a two-way player, he will split his time between the Pistons and their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

