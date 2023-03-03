Detroit Pistons sign F Eugene Omoruyi

According to a report from the Detroit News, the Detroit Pistons have signed forward Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract. Omoruyi, who is 6-7, 244 pounds, averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 23 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Omoruyi also posted 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.

Omoruyi is 6-7, 244 pounds and averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 23 games with the #Thunder. He posted 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in the G League with the OKC Blue. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 3, 2023

Key Points

The Detroit Pistons have signed forward Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract. Omoruyi is 6-7, 244 pounds, and has played 23 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds. Omoruyi also played in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue, where he averaged 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Eugene Omoruyi was recently cut by the Oklahoma City Thunder

After being signed to a standard NBA deal two weeks ago, Eugene Omoruyi has been waived by the Thunder following their game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Oregon product was released and is now a free agent. Omoruyi had not played in the team's last three games due to Did not play-coaches decisions. Since January 12th, the hybrid wing/big man had only played in three games for the Thunder.