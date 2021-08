According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Detroit Pistons are bringing back Frank Jackson.

Restricted free agent G Frank Jackson is returning to the Detroit Pistons on a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Jackson earned his way into rotation with 40 percent 3-point shooting and nearly 10 points per game last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 10, 2021