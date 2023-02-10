Detroit Pistons sign G Stanley Umude

The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, and the Detroit Pistons look a little bit different than they did just 24 hours ago. On Thursday, Detroit traded forward Saddiq Bey and acquired center James Wiseman in a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Now, according to a report from Omari Sankofa II, the Pistons have announced that they have signed G Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract.

Who is Pistons G Stanley Umude?

Umude, who played with Detroit during the 2022 Summer League, has been playing for the Motor City Cruise during the 2022-23 season. So far this season, he has averaged 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. Umude, who is 23, played his college ball at both South Dakota and Arkansas. During his senior season at South Dakota, he averaged 21.5 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game, which was good enough to land him on the First-Team All-Summit League team.

Why it Matters

With Detroit parting ways with Bey at the trade deadline, they were in need of a shooter, and Umude was the next man up. Umude is signing a 10-day contract to see if he can help the cause, and if he plays well, he will likely stick. So far this season, he has knocked down 35% of his three-point shots, which is nothing to call home about, but it is not awful.