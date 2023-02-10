Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons sign G Stanley Umude

By W.G. Brady
463
0

Inside the Article:

The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, and the Detroit Pistons look a little bit different than they did just 24 hours ago. On Thursday, Detroit traded forward Saddiq Bey and acquired center James Wiseman in a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Now, according to a report from Omari Sankofa II, the Pistons have announced that they have signed G Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract.

Detroit Pistons Stanley Umude

Who is Pistons G Stanley Umude?

Umude, who played with Detroit during the 2022 Summer League, has been playing for the Motor City Cruise during the 2022-23 season. So far this season, he has averaged 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. Umude, who is 23, played his college ball at both South Dakota and Arkansas. During his senior season at South Dakota, he averaged 21.5 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game, which was good enough to land him on the First-Team All-Summit League team. 

Why it Matters

- Advertisement -

With Detroit parting ways with Bey at the trade deadline, they were in need of a shooter, and Umude was the next man up. Umude is signing a 10-day contract to see if he can help the cause, and if he plays well, he will likely stick. So far this season, he has knocked down 35% of his three-point shots, which is nothing to call home about, but it is not awful.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Top 10 Detroit Lions-themed Super Bowl Foods
Next article
Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pistons NotesJeff Bilbrey -

RECAP: Pistons vs. Spurs 138 – 131: Double OT Thriller

Jalen Duren shines with 30-pt career night, leading Pistons to double OT victory over undersized Spurs. Key players step up in 138-131 win showcasing team depth and resilience.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.