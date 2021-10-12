Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey leaves with ankle injury

The Detroit Pistons can’t afford much in the way of injuries, seeing as how they’re already dealing with an ankle injury to No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham. Unfortunately, they’re having to go through just that.

Small forward Saddiq Bey suffered an ankle injury during tonight’s exhibition game against the Memphis Grizzlies, and will not return to action.

Saddiq Bey (Left Ankle) won’t return. — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) October 12, 2021

Bey had scored four points on 1-for-2 shooting in 14 minutes of play tonight.