Nike Reveals Pistons Dramatic New Alternate Uniform

The Detroit Pistons are getting another new look for the 2026-27 season, and this one is unlike anything currently hanging in their uniform closet.

Detroit is one of eight franchises selected for Nike’s new Specter Edition, a special uniform program reserved for teams whose histories stretch back to the NBA’s earliest years. The Pistons join the Celtics, Knicks, 76ers, Warriors, Kings, Lakers and Hawks in the inaugural group. The league says each design draws from franchise history, city heritage and fan culture as part of Nike’s broader NBA Standard Issue collection. NBA’s announcement of the new Specter Edition program

Detroit’s version takes a decidedly modern route. The uniform uses a black base with teal outlining, while red, teal and orange streaks run through the front and lower portion of the jersey. Cade Cunningham’s No. 2 was used for the reveal, with “DETROIT” positioned above the number and the player name appearing low across the back.

The Detroit Pistons are 1 of 8 NBA teams featuring Specter Edition jersey for the 26-27 season.



The Specter Edition program celebrates the eight franchises with the most deeply rooted franchise identities in NBA history.



Sign up now for jersey launch: https://t.co/EaZy3TM2TD. pic.twitter.com/WacvHTIMab — Brandon Dent | @WoodwardSports #DetroitKoolAid (@DetroitKoolAid) September 10, 2026

First look at the Nike X Detroit Pistons “Spectre” jersey 🔥🔥🔥



Thoughts? (Via @OvertimeKicks on ig) pic.twitter.com/4WfmqTza8d — CadeWrld 🇦🇺 (@WrldCade) September 10, 2026

Detroit Gets a Much Different Alternate Look

The design leans less toward a traditional throwback and more toward Nike’s experimental vision for the collection. The accompanying shorts continue the black base and teal detailing, including a circular Pistons logo on the waistband.

Nike’s larger strategy is aimed at blending basketball apparel with modern streetwear. The company developed the new Standard Issue line after gathering feedback from players and younger basketball consumers, with Nike officials describing a desire to make team apparel feel more expressive away from the court. Footwear News detailed Nike’s new design direction

The Specter jerseys take that idea directly onto the floor. Detroit’s smoky, almost flame-like treatment is a significant departure from the club’s familiar red, white and blue identity.

It also arrives during an unusually busy uniform year for the Pistons. An apparent alternate-uniform leak surfaced in late August, and Detroit is also expected to bring back its popular 2021-22 City Edition uniforms.

Specter Edition Will Arrive Later This Fall

There is one important distinction in the rollout.

Nike’s broader NBA Standard Issue Collection begins reaching retailers Sept. 15, followed by a second drop Oct. 12. The NBA says the Specter Edition uniforms themselves will become available later this fall, rather than necessarily joining that first Sept. 15 release. Footwear industry reporting places the public Specter rollout closer to the holiday season.

So Pistons fans will have a little longer to decide where they land on this one.

There probably will not be much middle ground. Detroit’s Specter jersey is dark, unconventional and intentionally far removed from the franchise’s standard look. Nike wanted something that felt different.

Mission accomplished.