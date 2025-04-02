Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Turns Heads With BOLD Statement

Are you buying what Cade Cunningham is selling? Regardless, you have to love his confidence!

In a season where the Detroit Pistons have struggled to find consistency, Cade Cunningham has shined as a beacon of hope for the franchise. With averages of 25.7 points, 9.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds over 66 games, the former No. 1 overall pick has earned his first NBA All-Star nod — and the attention of the league.

But Cunningham isn’t just settling for All-Star appearances or box score dominance. He’s aiming for something much bigger.

That’s what Cunningham recently told ESPN in a statement that immediately made waves across the basketball world.

“I think I can be the best basketball player in the world. I think I’m on my way,” Cunningham said.

“I want people to understand that and that’s what I’m working to show people every time I play.”

It’s a bold, unapologetic declaration — one that separates stars from superstars. And based on the season he’s putting together, it’s not as far-fetched as some may think.

The Numbers Back It Up

Cunningham’s numbers have surged across the board, and he’s doing it with a Pistons roster still in the early stages of its rebuild. Cunningham has carried the offensive load night in and night out, establishing himself as a do-it-all floor general and elite shot-creator.

His vision and patience have led to a career-high assist average, and his ability to create his own shot under pressure has become one of his calling cards.

A Star on the Rise — and He Knows It

Confidence is a key trait for NBA stars, and Cunningham is showing he has plenty of it. But more than that, he’s showing the work ethic and mindset to match.

He’s not just talking about greatness — he’s grinding for it. And while the Pistons may not yet be ready to contend, they have their cornerstone locked in.

If Cunningham’s vision becomes reality, Detroit may soon be home to not just an All-Star, but the best basketball player in the world.