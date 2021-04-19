Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant rocks sweet Red Wings sweater on bench [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

Jerami Grant has been the Detroit Pistons‘ best player throughout the 2020-21 season but on Monday night, he was on the bench watching with a left quadriceps contusion.

Instead, Grant was forced to watch his teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench and he did so with a pretty sweet Detroit Red Wings sweater.

Check it out.

*If anyone knows where we can find one of these sweaters, please send us a message!

Jerami Grant rocking a Red Wings sweater on the Pistons bench pic.twitter.com/SDwMefCzol — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 19, 2021