Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant rocks sweet Red Wings sweater on bench [Photo]

Jerami Grant has been the Detroit Pistons‘ best player throughout the 2020-21 season but on Monday night, he was on the bench watching with a left quadriceps contusion.

Instead, Grant was forced to watch his teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench and he did so with a pretty sweet Detroit Red Wings sweater.

Check it out.

*If anyone knows where we can find one of these sweaters, please send us a message!

