When it comes to NBA starting lineup introductions, there have been none better in the history of the NBA (sorry Chicago Bulls) than those of the ‘Goin’ to Work’ Detroit Pistons teams of the early-to-mid 2000s.

Those lineups, of course, were amazing thanks to the unique style of Mason.

Here is Mason introducing the Pistons prior to Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals.

I still get tingles watching this.