Detroit Pistons strike absolute gold in latest 2021 NBA Mock Draft

Sharing is caring!

Everybody wants Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.

The problem is, only one team can have him and we will find out exactly who that team when the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday, June 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Our Detroit Pistons are tied with the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic with the best chance to land the No. 1 overall pick, which will almost certainly be Cunningham.

In the most-recent 2021 NBA Mock Draft put out by The Athletic, the Pistons strike gold by winning the No. 1 pick and selecting Cunningham.

From The Athletic:

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G/W, Oklahoma State

If this ends up being the result of the June 22 NBA lottery, it’ll be the first time in the Pistons history that the franchise has moved up with its own pick. Detroit finished the regular season with a 20-52 record, which was the second-worst in the NBA behind Houston.

Despite the record, however, optimism is bubbling in the Motor City. General manager Troy Weaver found first-round gems in 2020 when he selected Isaiah Stewart (No. 16) and Saddiq Bey (No. 19), both of whom will likely earn all-rookie honors in the coming weeks. Killian Hayes, the No. 7 overall pick, carries the most upside. He struggled at the start his rookie year before an injury sidelined him for multiple months, but the 19-year-old point guard showed a greater feel for the NBA game as the season began to wind down.

The “restoring” in Detroit is off on the right foot. It moves forward several steps, though, if Cunningham becomes a Piston.

The playmaking, 6-foot-8, do-it-all player has the potential to become a top-10 player in the league. Offensively, he’s the epitome of a go-to guy/lead ballhandler. He can shoot. He’s got great vision and feel for the game. Defensively, Cunningham’s game might not be talked about enough. He competes on that end, is tough to get by and has a good understanding of when to gamble and when not to.

In short, Cunningham is the belle of the ball in a top-heavy draft. The national outlook of the Pistons and their future drastically changes with him on the roster. — James L. Edwards III

Let’s cross our fingers that the Pistons have more luck this season than the Red Wings had when it comes to the Draft Lottery!