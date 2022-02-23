in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons to bring back ‘cult-status’ jerseys for 2022-23 season [Photo]

20 Views 3 Votes

For years, there have been quite a few Detroit Pistons fans who have begged for the team to bring back the teal jerseys they wore back in the 1990s.

Well, those fans can rejoice as the Detroit Free Press has confirmed that the teal jerseys will be back for the 2022-23 season.

The Pistons’ teal jerseys, which the franchise wore from 1996-2001, will return for the 2022-23 season as the team’s “Classic Edition” uniform, a league source confirmed to the Free Press on Wednesday. The uniforms will be an exact replica of the 90s jerseys, which have reached cult status with some Pistons fans but remain unsightly for others. 

The announcement was initially spoiled by Twitter users @skunwong32 and @caseyvitelli, who leaked photos of approximately 40 of the NBA’s 2022-23 jerseys on Tuesday. No Pistons uniforms other than the “Classic Edition” set were included in the leak. 

Nation, are you are a fan of the teal jerseys?

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick launches new initiative through social justice group