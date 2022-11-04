Detroit Pistons to give away 33 pairs of custom-painted shoes [Photo]

The Detroit Pistons may be off to a 2-7 record to start the 2022-23 NBA season, but that does not mean their fans are not excited about the future. With youngsters Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren all playing a big role so far, the future seems bright in the Motor City. In order to get fans excited this season, the Pistons are wearing their throwback teal uniforms for select games. They are also turning back the clock back by using a special teal-themed court for those games. Now, the Pistons will be giving away custom-painted shoes to 33 lucky fans.

How can you get a pair of Detroit Pistons custom-painted shoes?

As you can see in the tweet below from Brad Galli, the Pistons are giving away 33 pairs of custom-painted teal shoes beginning on Friday.

The giveaway will begin on Friday at 3:13 p.m. ET and will run through Saturday at 3:13 p.m. ET.

In order to be eligible to win, you have to order anything through Door Dash using the code ‘TEALMEAL’ at checkout.

The Pistons are giving away 33 pairs of custom-painted teal shoes today.



When will the Detroit Pistons wear their teal uniforms during the 2022-23 season?

The Pistons will wear their throwback teal uniforms eight times this season. So far, they have worn them twice, once on October 28th and once on October 30th.

He is the full schedule for when the Pistons will wear their teal uniforms in 2022-23.

Oct. 28 vs. Hawks

Oct. 30 vs. Warriors

Dec. 4 vs. Grizzlies

Dec. 18 vs. Nets

Dec. 20 vs. Jazz

Feb. 3 vs. Hornets

Feb. 4 vs. Suns

April 4 vs. Heat