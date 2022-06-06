Detroit Pistons to make run at Suns C Deandre Ayton

Could the Detroit Pistons land former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton during the upcoming offseason?

Well, according to a source of James Edwards of The Athletic, the Pistons are planning to make a run at Ayton.

From The Athletic:

One of those destinations could be Detroit, where the rebuilding Pistons enter free agency with a lot of cap space, a franchise player in Cade Cunningham and one of the league’s more obtainable and attractive trade chips in Jerami Grant. The Pistons are expected to do their due diligence and make a run at Ayton, per sources. However, the extent to which Detroit is willing to go to obtain his services is murky.

Ayton, who will turn 24 before the 2022-23 season begins, averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this past season with the Phoenix Suns.

Detroit Pistons may have to give up Jerami Grant to land Deandre Ayton

NBA insider John Hollinger says he does like Ayton as a fit for the Pistons but it would likely cost them Jerami Grant.

“I do like the fit. First of all, the Pistons are in a position where they need high-level talent of any stripe in order to compete at a high level,” Hollinger said. “Cade Cunningham is part of that solution and the fifth pick may net another player of that level, but Detroit is still at the stage where talent acquisition matters more than fit.

The issue I see for Detroit is that it likely will cost them something to pull off because Ayton is a restricted free agent. Even if Phoenix is reluctant to bring him back, the Suns are better off matching an offer sheet rather than letting him leave for nothing. On the other hand, a return in a sign-and-trade could reshape their roster in a way that keeps them below the luxury tax line and still allows them to compete next year. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to draw a throughline to Jerami Grant here.”

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Pistons trade for Deandre Ayton?

