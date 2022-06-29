The 2022 NBA Draft is in the books and the Detroit Pistons landed walked away with quite the haul as they selected Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick before trading for Jalen Duren, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the draft.

But GM Troy Weaver was not done there as he pulled off another trade on Tuesday, once again involving the New York Knicks, which added Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Pistons’ roster.

That being said, there are plenty who believe Weaver has another trade (or two) up his sleeve.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Relax Pistons fans, Troy Weaver's got this

Detroit Pistons tradable contracts for 2022-23 season

On Wednesday, ESPN released an article that takes a look at all of the tradeable contracts for each team in the NBA.

As you can see below, the Detroit Pistons have 12 tradeable contracts for the 2022-23 season.

From ESPN:

Tradable contracts (2022-23 season)

Kelly Olynyk: $12.8 million; unrestricted free agent in 2024 (partial guarantee in 2024) Cade Cunningham: $10.6 million; restricted free agent in 2025 Alec Burks: $10.1 million; team option in 2023-24 Kemba Walker: $9.2 million; unrestricted free agent in 2023 Nerlens Noel: $9.2 million; team option in 2023-24 Killian Hayes: $5.8 million; restricted free agent in 2024 Hamidou Diallo: $5.2 million; unrestricted free agent in 2023 Cory Joseph: $5.2 million; unrestricted free agent in 2023 Isaiah Stewart: $3.4 million; restricted free agent in 2024 Saddiq Bey: $3 million; restricted free agent in 2024 Saben Lee: $1.8 million; team option in 2023-24 Isaiah Livers: $1.6 million; team option in 2023-24

Nation, which of the players listed above do you think will be traded before the 2022-23 season begins?

