The Detroit Pistons came away with quite the haul on NBA Draft night as they walked away with both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the opening round.

The Pistons confidently used the No. 5 overall pick to select Ivey but GM Troy Weaver also wanted to land Duren so that is exactly what he did by making a trade.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Troy Weaver crafted a masterpiece to get Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons trade for Jalen Duren that did not happen

Jalen Duren, who was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, was acquired by the Pistons via a three-team deal with the New York Knicks and Hornets.

But had Weaver not been able to pull off the trade with the Knicks and Hornets, he reportedly had a contingency plan laid out and ready to go.

According to a report from Hoops Hype, the Pistons had also had talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers about moving up to No. 14 to select Duren.

From Hoops Hype:

As a contingency plan, the Detroit Pistons discussed offering a future first-round pick and an additional future second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 14th pick if Detroit couldn’t select Jalen Duren with the 13th overall pick in a separate trade with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources told HoopsHype.

Troy Weaver reportedly having a Plan B to land Duren had Plan A failed shows exactly how badly he and the Pistons wanted the youngster out of Memphis.

Nation, how high are you on Jalen Duren? Do you think the Pistons won the trade or is it too early to tell?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

