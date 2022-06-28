The 2022 NBA Draft is a wrap but that does not mean Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver is just going to coast toward the 2022-23 season.

In fact, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons have just made a trade with the New York Knicks.

Detroit Pistons trade New York Knicks for Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks

According to Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons have acquired center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks from the New York Knicks.

The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

According to Legion Hoops, the full trade details are as follows:

Knicks receive: Two future second-round picks and cash incentives

Pistons receive: Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, and $6 million

Wojnarowski has since added the following:

“Detroit is eager to utilize center Nerlens Noel and guards Alec Burks next season. GM Troy Weaver had Noel on his team in Oklahoma City, and Burks is an ideal veteran to mentor the Pistons talented young group of guards.

“The Knicks have cleared $30M in salary cap space to offer Dallas’ Jalen Brunson in the neighborhood of a max contract. The unloading of assets and contracts clearly shows the Knicks’ confidence that they can secure Brunson once free agency opens on Thursday.

Nation, who do you believe won this trade?

