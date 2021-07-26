Detroit Pistons turn down ‘legitimate offer’ for No. 1 pick

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NBA is nearly upon us and the rumors and speculation as to what the Detroit Pistons will do with the No. overall pick have been flowing like honey.

According to a report, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a legitimate offer for the No. 1 pick but the Pistons turned them down.

Let’s just get this over with already so that Cade Cunningham can start his career in Motown!

Was told the OKC Thunder had made a legitimate offer for #1 that the Pistons turned down https://t.co/qqwomMiGRQ — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) July 26, 2021