Detroit Pistons turn down ‘legitimate offer’ for No. 1 pick

by

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NBA is nearly upon us and the rumors and speculation as to what the Detroit Pistons will do with the No. overall pick have been flowing like honey.

According to a report, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a legitimate offer for the No. 1 pick but the Pistons turned them down.

Let’s just get this over with already so that Cade Cunningham can start his career in Motown!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.