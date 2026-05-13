Detroit Pistons Announce Huge Broadcast Change for 2026-27 Season

The Detroit Pistons are making a major change to how fans will watch games beginning next season.

According to a report from Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, the Pistons have reached a multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports that will make WYMD-TV Channel 20 in Detroit the team’s official lead broadcast home starting with the 2026-27 preseason.

Most notably for fans, games will once again be available free over the air.

The move marks the first time since 2005 that the Pistons will primarily rely on a locally produced and distributed television broadcast model. It is a significant shift at a time when many fans around the NBA have grown frustrated with regional sports network access and rising subscription costs.

Detroit appears to be leaning into accessibility.

The organization also announced that a streaming option is in the works, though additional details about that service are expected to be released later.

The timing of the announcement comes as excitement around the franchise continues to rise. The Pistons are currently in the middle of a playoff run after winning 60 games during the regular season and securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Now, beginning next season, more fans across Michigan will have a much easier way to watch the team.