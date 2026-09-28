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Detroit Pistons Announce Major TV, Streaming and Radio Plans for 2026-27 Season

Detroit Pistons TV schedule
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Detroit Pistons fans will have plenty of ways to follow the team during the 2026-27 season, including a major expansion of free over-the-air television coverage across Michigan.

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Detroit Sports Nation’s Sean Murphy, reporting live from Pistons Media Day on Monday, reports that 71 of Detroit’s 82 regular-season games will be available over the air on TV20 or a local broadcast partner, while also streaming on DAZN.

All four Pistons preseason games will also air on TV20, beginning with Detroit’s Oct. 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena.

The announcement provides the full details of the local television partnership Detroit unveiled earlier this year, which brought Pistons basketball back to free over-the-air television beginning this season.

For fans accustomed to navigating regional sports-network subscriptions, this is a significant change.

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Pistons Games Return to Free TV Across Michigan

TV20 will serve as the Pistons’ primary local television home, but the reach extends well beyond Metro Detroit.

According to the Pistons’ announcement, local broadcasts will also be available through partner stations in Grand Rapids, Flint/Saginaw/Bay City, Lansing, Alpena and Traverse City.

The team also confirmed that DAZN will carry locally televised games via streaming, giving fans another option for watching away from a traditional television setup.

The broadcast team will feature one of the most recognizable voices in franchise history. George Blaha returns for his 51st season, joined by former Pistons and Michigan State guard Greg Kelser, who begins his 40th season as a Pistons broadcaster.

Johnny Kane and Natalie Kerwin return as pregame and postgame hosts and reporters, while former Pistons forward Grant Long and former head coach Dwane Casey will serve as analysts. Kara Liles begins her first season as a reporter.

National broadcasts will still take precedence for selected games. The NBA’s 2026-27 media package includes games across NBC/Peacock, ESPN and Prime Video.

Every Pistons Game Will Be Available on Radio

Detroit’s radio setup is even simpler.

97.1 The Ticket will broadcast all Pistons games, with WWJ 950 AM and WDZH 98.7 FM providing additional coverage when scheduling conflicts arise.

Mark Champion returns as the Pistons’ radio play-by-play voice, with former Detroit “Bad Boy” Rick Mahorn alongside him.

The local television schedule begins with all four preseason games:

Oct. 5 vs. Phoenix, Oct. 10 at Washington, Oct. 14 at Minnesota and Oct. 16 vs. Toronto will each air on TV20.

Detroit then opens the regular season on Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena, a nationally televised 3 p.m. game on NBC. The Pistons’ first TV20 regular-season broadcast comes Oct. 23 at Miami, followed by another road game Oct. 25 at Philadelphia.

Detroit’s full schedule confirms the Phoenix preseason opener and nationally televised Boston regular-season opener.

For a team coming off a 60-22 season, the expanded availability arrives at a pretty good time.

Pistons basketball is going to be considerably easier to find in Michigan this season.

And for 71 regular-season games, an antenna may be all fans need.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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