Detroit Pistons Unveil Brand ‘Statement’ Uniforms for 2022-23 [Photos]

This NBA offseason has been headlined with plenty of surprises by the Detroit Pistons. Another came today as the visuals for the brand new Statement uniforms were released publicly on social media, as first reported by James Edwards of the Athletic.

The Pistons have made some eye-popping rebranding moves this summer. They announced the return of their classic teal threads as alternate uniforms for next season back in July. New merch was also debuted this summer when the Pistons collaborated with Detroit vs. Everybody for an event at their practice facility.

The Pistons’ apparel surprises are not done according to James Edwards. He also confirmed that another jersey is scheduled to be revealed by next month.

Eric Vincent reacts to the release of new Statement Jerseys

