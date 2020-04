On Sunday night, ESPN premiered the first two episodes of “The Last Dance,” featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

While the documentary was airing, a question arose on social media that fired quite a few people up.

That question is, which team had the better pregame introduction, the Bulls or the Detroit Pistons?

Take a look and you be the judge.

First, The Bad Boys!

And, the Chicago Bulls.

Nation, which team had the better into, the Pistons or the Bulls?