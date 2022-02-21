Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Which team had the best pregame introduction?

Originally published on April 20, 2020

On Sunday night, ESPN premiered the first two episodes of “The Last Dance,” featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

While the documentary was airing, a question arose on social media that fired quite a few people up.

That question is, which team had the better pregame introduction, the Bulls or the Detroit Pistons?

Take a look and you be the judge.

First, The Bad Boys!

And, the Chicago Bulls.

Nation, which team had the better into, the Pistons or the Bulls?