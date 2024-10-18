Detroit Pistons Waive 5 Players, Roster Now At 15

The Detroit Pistons have trimmed their roster to 15 players as the 2024-25 NBA season approaches. On Thursday, the team announced the waiving of five players: Aaron Estrada, Javante McCoy, Dereon Seabron, Tolu Smith, and Lamar Stevens.

Detroit Pistons Roster (Per ESPN)

Malik Beasley – 6′ 4″, 187 lbs, Shooting Guard (SG)

– 6′ 4″, 187 lbs, Shooting Guard (SG) Cade Cunningham – 6′ 6″, 217 lbs, Point Guard (PG)

– 6′ 6″, 217 lbs, Point Guard (PG) Jalen Duren – 6′ 10″, 250 lbs, Center (C)

– 6′ 10″, 250 lbs, Center (C) Simone Fontecchio – 6′ 7″, 200 lbs, Forward (F)

– 6′ 7″, 200 lbs, Forward (F) Tim Hardaway Jr. – 6′ 5″, 205 lbs, Small Forward (SF)

– 6′ 5″, 205 lbs, Small Forward (SF) Tobias Harris – 6′ 9″, 235 lbs, Forward (F)

– 6′ 9″, 235 lbs, Forward (F) Ron Holland II – 6′ 7″, 197 lbs, Forward (F)

– 6′ 7″, 197 lbs, Forward (F) Jaden Ivey – 6′ 4″, 195 lbs, Point Guard (PG)

– 6′ 4″, 195 lbs, Point Guard (PG) Daniss Jenkins – 6′ 4″, 185 lbs, Guard (G)

– 6′ 4″, 185 lbs, Guard (G) Bobi Klintman – 6′ 9″, 212 lbs, Forward (F)

– 6′ 9″, 212 lbs, Forward (F) Wendell Moore Jr. – 6′ 5″, 214 lbs, Guard (G)

– 6′ 5″, 214 lbs, Guard (G) Paul Reed – 6′ 9″, 210 lbs, Forward (F)

– 6′ 9″, 210 lbs, Forward (F) Marcus Sasser – 6′ 2″, 195 lbs, Guard (G)

– 6′ 2″, 195 lbs, Guard (G) Isaiah Stewart – 6′ 9″, 250 lbs, Center (C)

– 6′ 9″, 250 lbs, Center (C) Ausar Thompson – 6′ 7″, 215 lbs, Forward (F)

With these moves, Detroit’s roster now stands at 15, including one player on a two-way contract. After finishing the preseason with a 3-2 record, capped off by a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons are now gearing up for their season opener. They will face the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 23 at Little Caesars Arena, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.