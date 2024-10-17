Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward

The Detroit Pistons have waived forward Lamar Stevens, according to Hoops Hype. The 27-year-old forward, who has averaged 5.7 points per game over four NBA seasons, will now be looking for a new team.

Stevens, a former standout at Penn State, finished his collegiate career as the school’s second all-time leading scorer with 2,207 points, just seven points shy of breaking the record set by Talor Battle. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Stevens signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Earlier this year, Stevens was traded by the Boston Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sent Xavier Tillman to Boston. Now, after a short stint with the Pistons, he finds himself as a free agent once again.

Lamar Stevens Career Summary: