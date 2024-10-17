Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward

The Detroit Pistons have waived forward Lamar Stevens, according to Hoops Hype. The 27-year-old forward, who has averaged 5.7 points per game over four NBA seasons, will now be looking for a new team.
Stevens, a former standout at Penn State, finished his collegiate career as the school’s second all-time leading scorer with 2,207 points, just seven points shy of breaking the record set by Talor Battle. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Stevens signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Earlier this year, Stevens was traded by the Boston Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sent Xavier Tillman to Boston. Now, after a short stint with the Pistons, he finds himself as a free agent once again.
Lamar Stevens Career Summary:
- Games Played (G): 203
- Points Per Game (PTS): 5.7
- Rebounds Per Game (TRB): 2.9
- Assists Per Game (AST): 0.6
I am a huge fan of Lamar Stevens. I am a Penn State grad and watched him throughout his college career. Then, because I live in northeast Ohio, I was able to watch him with the Cavs. He is a hard nosed defender and tough rebounder and can get to the rim as a finisher in traffic because of his strength. With Memphis, he was an 11-12 pt and 5-6 rebound guy when he finally got some playing time. Pretty good shot blocker too. Why the Pistons waived him is a mystery to me. But, then, I have been scratching my head over moves by Bickerstaff for several years now.