Detroit Pistons welcome back George David as assistant GM

by

The Detroit Pistons are bringing back a familiar face into the front office.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, they’re bringing back George David in the role of assistant general manager. David knows the Pistons well, having spent nearly 18 years with the team from 1996-2014.

This comes shortly after the team parted ways with former assistant GM David Mincberg in June, as well as former senior director of player personnel Gregg Polinsky.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.