Detroit Pistons welcome back George David as assistant GM

The Detroit Pistons are bringing back a familiar face into the front office.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, they’re bringing back George David in the role of assistant general manager. David knows the Pistons well, having spent nearly 18 years with the team from 1996-2014.

The Detroit Pistons have agreed on a deal to bring back George David as an assistant GM, sources tell ESPN. David spent 19 seasons in Detroit’s front office before leaving to work on the player rep side with Wasserman in 2015. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2021

This comes shortly after the team parted ways with former assistant GM David Mincberg in June, as well as former senior director of player personnel Gregg Polinsky.