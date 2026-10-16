Vegas Has the Pistons 10 Wins Below Last Season’s 60

The Detroit Pistons went 60-22 and finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2025-26. The Pistons win total for the 2026-27 season is 49.5 at the sportsbooks, more than 10 games below what they just did.

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That is the bet the market is making: not that Detroit falls apart, but that the high 40s is the real version of this team and last season was the outlier.

Where the 49.5 Pistons Win Total Comes From

FanDuel Sportsbook put Detroit at 49.5 wins, with the under at -120 and the over at -105, when the number posted in late July. BetMGM had the same total with both sides at -110 in late August, and it is still 49.5 now.

The case for the under is the schedule around Detroit more than the roster inside it. Fanatics Sportsbook leans under on the Pistons, pointing to a tougher Eastern Conference and the fact that Detroit has finished under its posted win total in four of the past six seasons.

John Hollinger Still Projects Detroit at 52-30

Not everyone is shading down. John Hollinger of The Athletic picked the eight Eastern Conference playoff teams for 2026-27 and has Detroit at 52-30, a game clear of Cleveland and Toronto and back on top of the conference. In the same projection he has the Knicks fifth and the 76ers seventh.

Hollinger wrote, in a piece for subscribers:

“Now that the drama with Jalen Duren is over, we can say that the Pistons had themselves a nice offseason. While repeating last year’s 60-win regular-season joyride still seems highly unlikely, Detroit added shooting and retooled the roster with a series of small moves, all while still awaiting the big swing. Related coverage Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Faces Difficult Decision Before Season Opener Read more → Getting Isaiah Joe was a big deal for a squad that finished 29th in 3-point rate and was way too reliant on Duncan Robinson’s spacing a year ago.”

Jalen Duren Has to Carry the Jump

For Detroit to hold the top seed, Jalen Duren has to play to the five-year, $200 million extension he signed on Oct. 2 after a standoff that cost him media day and the start of camp. The deal is fully guaranteed.

In 70 games last season he averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals on 65 percent shooting. The playoffs were the other half of it: his scoring dropped to 10.2 points a game and the Pistons did not get out of the second round.

He has to be aggressive from the opening week, and he has to prove he is the reliable second option next to Cade Cunningham over 82 games rather than 70.

The Answer Starts Tuesday Against Boston

Detroit closes the preseason at home against Toronto on Friday night, then opens the regular season Tuesday against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. More than 10 wins separate the number the books posted from the number the Pistons actually hung last season, and the first read on which one is closer comes inside a week.