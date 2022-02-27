Detroit Pistons wing fined $20,000 for shoving referee [Video]

According to a report from Rod Beard of the Detroit News, Detroit Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with an official in Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with an official in Saturday's game. He also was given a technical foul and ejected. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) February 27, 2022

As you can see in the video below, Diallo gently pushed a referee and was given a technical foul, and was ejected from the game.

Hami Diallo got ejected after this play pic.twitter.com/FcacMN1XWy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2022