in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons wing fined $20,000 for shoving referee [Video]

19 Views 3 Votes

According to a report from Rod Beard of the Detroit News, Detroit Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with an official in Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

As you can see in the video below, Diallo gently pushed a referee and was given a technical foul, and was ejected from the game.

Nation, do you think Diallo deserved a fine?

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

NFL Draft guru lists wide receiver options for Detroit Lions