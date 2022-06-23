Detroit Pistons working on another NBA Draft trade

The Detroit Pistons have already pulled off on 2022 NBA Draft trade as they acquired Jalen Duren from the Charlotte Hornets for future picks and now it looks like GM Troy Weaver is trying to wheel and deal once again.

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons are having discussions about trading the No. 36 overall pick in the draft.

Edwards notes that there is nothing concrete yet.

Stay tuned!

Pistons are having discussions about moving No. 36, per sources. Nothing concrete yet, though. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 24, 2022

