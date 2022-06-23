Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons working on another NBA Draft trade

by

The Detroit Pistons have already pulled off on 2022 NBA Draft trade as they acquired Jalen Duren from the Charlotte Hornets for future picks and now it looks like GM Troy Weaver is trying to wheel and deal once again.

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons are having discussions about trading the No. 36 overall pick in the draft.

Edwards notes that there is nothing concrete yet.

Stay tuned!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!
MUST READ:
Detroit Pistons make uniform change for 2022-23

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.