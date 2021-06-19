Detroit Pistons workout six players, including 3-point king from 2020-21

by

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons worked out six players on Friday, including the 2020-21 3-point king, Spencer Littleson out of Toledo.

During his final season with the Rockets, Littleson connected on an NCAA-best 103 three-pointers, while shooting 47.2 percent, which was second-best in Division 1.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.