Report: Detroit Pistons Interested in Trading Up for Michigan Star

The Detroit Pistons may not be satisfied sitting at No. 21 in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

According to a report from Brett Siegel, Detroit has interest in potentially trading up to target Michigan standout Yaxel Lendeborg, one of the most intriguing forwards in this year’s class.

And based on his résumé, it is easy to understand why.

Yaxel Lendeborg coming off monster season at Michigan

Lendeborg helped lead Michigan to the 2025-26 NCAA Championship while putting together one of the best all-around seasons in college basketball.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged:

15.1 points per game

6.8 rebounds per game

3.2 assists per game

51.5% shooting from the field

37.2% from three-point range

He also posted an impressive 25.4 PER while showcasing versatility on both ends of the floor.

His trophy case is stacked as well.

Lendeborg earned:

2025-26 Big Ten Player of the Year

Consensus All-American honors

All-Big Ten honors

NCAA Championship honors

Two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year recognition earlier in his career

Detroit Pistons looking for frontcourt versatility

The Pistons already have a strong young core led by Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren, but Detroit’s playoff run exposed several roster weaknesses.

Adding more size, shooting, versatility, and defensive flexibility appears to be a priority heading into the offseason.

Lendeborg checks a lot of those boxes.

His ability to defend multiple positions while also stretching the floor offensively could make him an ideal fit alongside Detroit’s current roster construction.

And if the Pistons truly believe another team could select him before No. 21, moving up in the draft may become a legitimate possibility.

Could Detroit actually trade up?

That remains the big question.

The Pistons currently own the No. 21 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but teams coming off deep playoff runs often become more aggressive when they believe they are close to contending for a championship.

Detroit clearly views itself in that category now.

After winning 60 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before falling to Cleveland in seven games, the front office appears focused on finding players who can immediately help elevate the roster.

Lendeborg may be one of those targets.