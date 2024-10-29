Detroit Police Launch Investigation into Jameson Williams’ Near-Arrest After Gun Discovery

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is currently in the spotlight, not just for his recent two-game suspension due to a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, but also due to an incident involving Detroit police earlier this month. According to a report from 7 News Detroit, Williams was almost taken into custody on October 8 after police found two guns in a vehicle he and his brother were traveling in.

The incident began around midnight when Detroit police pulled over Williams' brother near Connor and Jefferson Avenue. Williams' brother disclosed that there were two firearms in the car: one registered to him in the back seat, and another registered to Williams, located under his seat. Williams, however, does not hold a concealed pistol license (CPL), making it illegal for him to have the firearm under his seat without one. When officers told Williams he would likely be arrested, he reportedly tried to highlight his status, saying, “I play for the Lions, bro. I’m Jameson Williams.”

Later in the stop, Williams clarified the purpose of his weapon. “I got the gun for protection,” he explained, adding, “Do you guys know where I live at? Detroit!” Despite this, Williams was handcuffed and placed in the back of the police vehicle, with officers initially planning to take him to jail.

Supervisor Steps In

The situation took an unexpected turn when a police supervisor, familiar with Williams' name, was called to the scene. The sergeant reportedly recognized Williams as a Lions player and had a Lions logo as his phone wallpaper, according to body camera footage. Following his arrival, the sergeant made several phone calls to determine if Williams needed to be formally detained or if his brother’s CPL might cover both firearms.

In a moment captured on body cam, the sergeant leaned into the responding officers, saying, “I’m so mad at you two.” This remark, according to Commander Michael McGinnis, was said “in a jovial way” and not meant as serious criticism.

The sergeant’s inquiries led to conversations with multiple higher-ranking officials, and at one point, he appeared ready to take Williams into custody. “Be advised, he’s coming in. You might want to make special accommodations,” he reportedly said over the phone. However, shortly after, another call from a lieutenant instructed the sergeant to release Williams. “Okay. Beautiful. I’m good to let him go?” he asked, before remarking, “You’re a (expletive) hero. Thank you so much.” Williams was ultimately freed, his gun returned, and no formal report was filed.

DPD Launches Internal Review

The decision to release Williams without charges has sparked an internal investigation by the Detroit Police Department. Commander McGinnis expressed concerns over the handling of the situation:

“I want to know if the fact that this individual was a Detroit Lions player, did that play a factor in the decision making?” He added that Detroit Police Chief James White was “very unhappy about the totality of the circumstances here” and even “pissed off.”

This review followed questions from 7 News Detroit, who initially reported the incident without knowledge of a second gun under Williams' seat. Detroit police later clarified the details and released portions of the body camera footage to correct the record.

Statements from Legal Teams and the Lions

In response to the incident, Williams' attorney Todd Flood released a statement.

“On October 8, my clients were pulled over for an alleged traffic violation. During the course of the stop, my clients were both cooperative and respectful with the police officers. With the two pistols that were found in the vehicle, they were both properly registered and the driver in the vehicle had the proper credentials to carry them. We have cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so.”

The Detroit Lions also provided a statement, noting that Williams had informed them of the traffic stop shortly after it occurred.

“We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know,” the Lions said. “We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process.”

As of now, the Detroit Police Department has submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, which is reviewing the case to determine whether charges are warranted.