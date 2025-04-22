Detroit Rapper Publicly Urges Za’Darius Smith to Rejoin the Lions

Kash Doll is putting on her recruiting hat, urging former Lions EDGE Za'Darius Smith to return to Detroit. Could her plea sway the talented pass rusher back to Motown?

Detroit hip-hop star Kash Doll is known for her bars, but now she’s making a different kind of pitch — and this time it’s aimed directly at Za’Darius Smith.

The rapper and actress recently ran into the former Detroit Lions EDGE rusher at a Detroit Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena, and instead of talking music, she turned full-on recruiter.

A Viral Plea at Courtside

In a live video that’s been making the rounds on social media, Kash Doll looked straight into the camera and made her appeal:

“Oh my God, oh my God!” Kasha says in the video. “Za’Darius, can you please come back to the Lions? Please?!?! Yes. Yes, we love Za’Darius! Come back! Come Back! Za’Darius, come back to the Lions.”

The crowd loved it. And Smith?

“You gonna help pay my salary?” he fired back with a grin.

It was playful, but you could tell the moment wasn’t just for laughs — Detroit wants him back, and Za’Darius knows it.

Kash Doll is doing her part to try and bring Za’Darius Smith back to Detroit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AHCKl5Ukle — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) April 21, 2025

What’s the Latest From the Lions’ Side?

Earlier this offseason, Lions GM Brad Holmes revealed that the team had spoken with Smith’s agent after parting ways with him, but there hadn’t been much dialogue since the NFL’s annual meeting.

Still, Holmes left the door open, and the Lions haven’t made a major move at EDGE since. With Aidan Hutchinson expected to be fully healthy and dominant again, adding a proven veteran like Smith to the rotation could be exactly what Detroit’s defense needs.

Detroit’s Favorite Recruitment Strategy: The People

From fans to local stars like Kash Doll, the city is loud and proud about the players they want to see in the Honolulu Blue. It’s part of what makes Detroit special — there’s no such thing as quiet loyalty here.

Whether or not Smith returns, it’s clear he’s still loved in the Motor City.

The ball might be in Brad Holmes’ court, but thanks to Kash Doll’s viral pitch, there’s no mistaking what the city wants:

Za’Darius, come home.