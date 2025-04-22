Detroit Rapper Publicly Urges Za’Darius Smith to Rejoin the Lions

Kash Doll is putting on her recruiting hat, urging former Lions EDGE Za'Darius Smith to return to Detroit. Could her plea sway the talented pass rusher back to Motown?

Detroit hip-hop star Kash Doll is known for her bars, but now she’s making a different kind of pitch — and this time it’s aimed directly at Za’Darius Smith.

The rapper and actress recently ran into the former Detroit Lions EDGE rusher at a Detroit Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena, and instead of talking music, she turned full-on recruiter.

A Viral Plea at Courtside

In a live video that’s been making the rounds on social media, Kash Doll looked straight into the camera and made her appeal:

“Oh my God, oh my God!” Kasha says in the video. “Za’Darius, can you please come back to the Lions? Please?!?! Yes. Yes, we love Za’Darius! Come back! Come Back! Za’Darius, come back to the Lions.”

The crowd loved it. And Smith?

“You gonna help pay my salary?” he fired back with a grin.

It was playful, but you could tell the moment wasn’t just for laughs — Detroit wants him back, and Za’Darius knows it.

What’s the Latest From the Lions’ Side?

Earlier this offseason, Lions GM Brad Holmes revealed that the team had spoken with Smith’s agent after parting ways with him, but there hadn’t been much dialogue since the NFL’s annual meeting.

Still, Holmes left the door open, and the Lions haven’t made a major move at EDGE since. With Aidan Hutchinson expected to be fully healthy and dominant again, adding a proven veteran like Smith to the rotation could be exactly what Detroit’s defense needs.

Detroit’s Favorite Recruitment Strategy: The People

From fans to local stars like Kash Doll, the city is loud and proud about the players they want to see in the Honolulu Blue. It’s part of what makes Detroit special — there’s no such thing as quiet loyalty here.

Whether or not Smith returns, it’s clear he’s still loved in the Motor City.

The ball might be in Brad Holmes’ court, but thanks to Kash Doll’s viral pitch, there’s no mistaking what the city wants:

Za’Darius, come home.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

