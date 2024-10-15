Detroit Rapper Releases Song To Honor Aidan Hutchinson [Video]

In a city that thrives on grit, hard work, and resilience, it's no surprise that Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has released a new song dedicated to Detroit Lions’ defensive star, Aidan Hutchinson. Known for creating viral hits centered around Detroit sports, Gmac Cash honors Hutchinson, who has been a force on the field and a fan favorite since being drafted by the Lions.

With Hutchinson sidelined due to a season-ending leg injury, the song comes at a poignant time, rallying fans and showing support for the player who has been integral to the Lions’ success. Hutchinson was on pace to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award before the devastating injury occurred in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s the music video for you to check out and join the celebration of one of Detroit’s most beloved athletes. Watch now!