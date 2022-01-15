Detroit Red Red Wings C Dylan Larkin finds Lucas Raymond for ‘Alley Oop-style’ goal [Video]

It’s been 15 games, but Lucas Raymond has finally lit the lamp!
Raymond hadn’t scored since December 1 against the Seattle Kraken until his tally tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Buffalo Sabres. He buried a beautiful feed from captain Dylan Larkin past goaltender Aaron Dell:
The monkey is off his back! Lucas Raymond tallies early in the 3rd to extend the @DetroitRedWings lead! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/tWqx1O1lp2
Despite his goal scoring drought, Raymond hadn’t gone more than three games without a point, and continues to lead all NHL rookies in scoring with 30 points.
