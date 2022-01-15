in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Red Wings C Dylan Larkin finds Lucas Raymond for ‘Alley Oop-style’ goal [Video]

It’s been 15 games, but Lucas Raymond has finally lit the lamp!

Raymond hadn’t scored since December 1 against the Seattle Kraken until his tally tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Buffalo Sabres. He buried a beautiful feed from captain Dylan Larkin past goaltender Aaron Dell:

Despite his goal scoring drought, Raymond hadn’t gone more than three games without a point, and continues to lead all NHL rookies in scoring with 30 points.

