Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wing Head Coach Derek LaLonde ejected against Pittsburgh Penguins

By Chris Lavallee
Tonight in the middle of the second period Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek LaLonde was given a game misconduct and was ejected for arguing with an official. The ejection came after the Pittsburgh Penguins scored a goal to tie the game at 3-3. Pittsburgh first challenged the original no-goal call, and it would be changed to a goal which led to LaLonde challenging for goalie interference, and after review, the referees upheld the good goal call.

  • Red Wings coach was given a game misconduct and was ejected from the game against the Penguins.
  • The Penguins tied the game at 3-3 in the middle of the second period.
Overall Outlook For the Detroit Red Wings

Bob Boughner will lead the Detroit Red Wings for the remainder of their game against the Penguins. The last time a head coach was ejected in a game was last season when Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper got ejected from a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins as well.

Tonight's game against the Penguins might be the last chance for the Red Wings at having any chance of trying to sneak into the playoffs, and they'll have to do it without their head coach for the final 20 minutes.

