Detroit Red Wings: 2014 NHL Re-draft

In 2014, the Detroit Red Wings selected their future captain Dylan Larkin with the 15th overall pick.

Since debuting in the NHL in the 2015-16 season, Larkin has been outstanding for the Red Wings. Larkin’s production has been good (358 points in 504 games), and he has also become a tremendous leader on and off the ice.

All these things considered, it’s hard to imagine that he would be available at no. 15 in a re-draft.

How It Went Down Before The Detroit Red Wings Selected Dylan Larkin.

Florida Panthers select defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Career stats: 291 points in 554 games Buffalo Sabres select center Sam Reinhart. Career stats: 377 points in 532 games Edmonton Oilers select center Leon Draisaitl. Career stats: 615 points in 558 games Calgary Flames select center Sam Bennett. Career stats: 204 points in 483 games New York Islanders select forward Michael Dal Colle. Career stats: 21 points in 112 games Vancouver Canucks select forward Jake Virtanen. Career stats: 100 points in 317 games Carolina Hurricanes select defenseman Haydn Fleury. Career stats: 31 points in 215 games Toronto Maple Leafs select forward William Nylander. Career stats: 343 points in 439 games Winnipeg Jets select forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Career stats: 358 points in 478 games Anaheim Ducks select forward Nick Ritchie. Career stats: 160 points in 407 games Nashville Predators select forward Kevin Fiala. Career stats: 283 points in 419 games Arizona Coyotes select forward Brendan Perlini. Career stats: 81 points in 262 Washington Capitals select forward Jakub Vrana. Career stats: 187 points in 321 games Dallas Stars select defenseman Julius Honka. Career stats: 13 points in 87 games Detroit Red Wings select center Dylan Larkin. Career stats: 358 points in 504 games

With the benefit of hindsight, here is how I feel the top 15 picks should have gone.

Florida Panthers select forward David Pastrnak. Career stats: 504 points in 510 games, and was actually selected by the Boston Bruins with the 25th overall pick. Buffalo Sabres select center Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton Oilers select center Brayden Point. Career stats: 368 points in 417 games and was taken in the third round (79th overall) by Tampa Bay. Calgary Flames select center Sam Reinhart. New York Islanders select forward William Nylander Vancouver Canucks select center Dylan Larkin Carolina Hurricanes select forward Nikolaj Ehlers Toronto Maple Leafs select defenseman Devon Toews. Career stats: 134 points in 235 games and was taken in the fourth round (108th overall) by the New York Islanders. Winnipeg Jets select forward Kevin Fiala Anaheim Ducks select forward Viktor Arvidsson. Career stats: 288 points in 451 games and was taken in the fourth round (112th overall) by the Nashville Predators. Nashville Predators select center Sam Bennett. Arizona Coyotes select center Nick Schmaltz. Career stats: 241 points in 364 games and was taken with the 20th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks. Washington Capitals select forward Jared McCann. Career stats: 205 points in 427 games and was taken 24th overall by the Vancouver Canucks. Dallas Stars select defenseman Tony DeAngelo. Career stats: 157 points in 270 games and was taken 19th overall by Tampa Bay. Detroit Red Wings select… forward Jakub Vrana.

In this recreation, the Red Wings end up with a player that they are quite familiar with in Jakub Vrana. One of the pieces acquired in return for Anthony Mantha, Vrana, has fit in quite nicely for Detroit. In his 321-game NHL career so far, he has 97 goals and 90 assists.

Also noteworthy, Dylan Larkin was the sixth player off the board in this recreation. Imagine how much different the Red Wings would look today if they had drafted Vrana instead of Larkin!

