40.5 F
Detroit
Sunday, April 5, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:

Detroit Red Wings 2020 NHL Mock Draft scenario 1.0

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
40.5 ° F
44 °
37 °
86 %
3.5mph
90 %
Sun
53 °
Mon
54 °
Tue
54 °
Wed
65 °
Thu
61 °

Must Read

General TopicMichael Whitaker - 0

97.1 The Ticket forced to layoff on-air personalities

Thanks to a shortage of advertising money, radio company Entercom has been forced to proceed with layoffs, pay cuts...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take to Instagram to make big announcement [Video]

Sports may be on hold due to COVID-19 but many professional athletes are stepping up and doing everything they...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Red Wings’ Gordie Howe vs. Canadiens’ Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard [Video]

Let's take a trip down memory lane (for those of you who are at least 60 years old) and...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The Detroit Red Wings were the worst team in the NHL during the 2019-2020 season and because of that, they will have a top 4 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Red Wings will have an 18.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick when the NHL Draft Lottery is held and a 49.4% chance of picking in the top 3.

Though getting the No. 1 overall pick would be ideal, we all know how these draft lotteries work and Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is surely preparing for whatever scenario arises.

In a piece recently published by The Hockey Writers, they went through various NHL Draft scenarios and we will be going over those scenarios with you in the coming days/weeks.

That being said, here is Mock Draft scenario 1.0. As you can see, this mock has the Red Wings selecting landing LW Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 overall pick?

1) Detroit Red Wings — Alexis Lafreniere (LW, Canada, Rimouski QMJHL)

ANALYSIS: Detroit retains first overall and makes the obvious pick. Lafreniere is the best player in this draft class, as of today, and he’ll thrive under Steve Yzerman’s leadership and mentorship. He’ll contend for the Calder next season and become a perennial all-star as the Red Wings’ franchise player. Yzerman might be tempted by Tim Stutzle — and the prospect of uniting him with fellow top-10 German Moritz Seider — or consider Quinton Byfield because Detroit has a bigger positional need at centre, but Lafreniere is too good to pass up. Sure, the Red Wings already have their share of scoring wingers, but Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina aren’t on Lafreniere’s level and Anthony Mantha might not be long for Detroit. Worth noting, Zadina can play both wings and shouldn’t suffer by shifting over to the right side if he ends up on the same line as Lafreniere in the future.

Recapping Results for Mock 1.0

1) Detroit Red Wings — Alexis Lafreniere (LW, Canada, Rimouski QMJHL)

2) New Jersey Devils — Quinton Byfield (LC, Canada, Sudbury OHL)

3) Los Angeles Kings — Jamie Drysdale (RD, Canada, Erie OHL)

4) Ottawa Senators — Marco Rossi (LC, Austria/Switzerland, Ottawa OHL)

5) Ottawa Senators (San Jose) — Lucas Raymond (RW, Sweden, Frolunda SHL)

6) Anaheim Ducks — Alexander Holtz (LW/RW, Sweden, Djurgardens SHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Tim Stutzle (LC/LW, Germany, Adler Mannheim DEL)

8) Montreal Canadiens — Cole Perfetti (LW/LC, Canada, Saginaw OHL)

9) Chicago Blackhawks — Yaroslav Askarov (G, Russia, SKA-Neva St. Petersburg VHL)

10) New Jersey Devils (via Arizona) — Jack Quinn (RW, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

As noted in the summary, if the Red Wings are fortunate enough to land the No. 1 pick, selecting Lafreniere will be a no-brainer.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions dirtiest play of the decade released
Next articleEx-Lion Darius Slay believes he had “freaking fantastic” final year in Detroit

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Lions dirtiest play of the decade released

It shouldn't be fairly difficult for Detroit Lions fans to select a moment that could be regarded as their...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bleacher Report selects Detroit Lions’ worst 1st round draft pick of the decade

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions are known for not having some of the best draft selections over the years, with several underachieving players as well as...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings top forward prospect Joe Veleno’s top highlights (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were able to swing a significant trade at the 2018 NHL Trade Deadline, sending forward Tomas Tatar to the Vegas...
Read more
College Sports

Spartans qualify for championship game in latest ESPN bracket

Michael Whitaker - 0
Due to the spread of COVID-19, the NCAA decided to call off its men's and women's basketball tournaments last month in a landmark decision...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

This weekend would have been end of Red Wings season

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings had already earned the unfortunate distinction of earning the NHL's worst record before the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings top forward prospect Joe Veleno’s top highlights (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were able to swing a significant trade at the 2018 NHL Trade Deadline, sending forward Tomas Tatar to the Vegas...
Read more

This weekend would have been end of Red Wings season

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings had already earned the unfortunate distinction of earning the NHL's worst record before the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise...
Read more

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s best free-agent signings – No. 3

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We continue our countdown in former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland's top free-agent signings with number three on our list. Here are...
Read more

6 Detroit Red Wings who will not be back for 2020-2021 season

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Red Wings 2019-2020 season, due to COVID-19, is likely in the books and it was one we would all rather forget as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.