Detroit Red Wings 2023 NHL Draft order revealed

Moments ago the Detroit Red Wings ping pong ball came up during the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery and they will pick ninth in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Red Wings also have a second pick in the first round of the draft, that pick is still to be determined, right now it is 18th overall but if the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs and move on to the Eastern Conference finals that pick becomes 17th overall; the Panthers lead the Maple Leafs in that series 3-0.

Key Points:

The Red Wings will pick ninth in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Red Wings also will pick either 17th or 18th overall.

Full 2023 NHL Draft Lottery Order

1.) Chicago Blackhawks

2.) Anaheim Ducks

3.) Columbus Blue Jackets

4.) San Jose Sharks

5.) Montreal Canadiens

6.) Arizona Coyotes

7.) Philadelphia Flyers

8.) Washington Capitals

9.) Detroit Red Wings

10.) St. Louis Blues

11.) Vancouver Canucks

12.) Ottawa Senators to Arizona Coyotes

13.) Buffalo Sabres

14.) Pittsburgh Penguins

15.) Nashville Predators

16.) Calgary Flames

Prospects Big Board

With the Red Wings blue line having some solid young pieces already you'd have to imagine the Red Wings are going forward with these two picks in the first round as they look for scoring help.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings didn't land a chance at Connor Bedard or Adam Fantilli who are both great talents but this has been talked about as one of the deepest drafts in recent memory so the Red Wings will get a chance at a very solid player maybe even two with that other pick later in the first round. The Red Wings have a lot of young talent some we saw this year like Simon Edvinsson, Marco Kasper, and Jonatan Berggren as well as young stars who are set to come up in Carter Mazur, Amadeus Lombardi, and William Wallinder. Now add in the two new prospects from this draft and the Red Wings could have something that finally ends this rebuild.