The Detroit Red Wings 2022-23 season is in the books, and once again, they will not be part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That being said, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com has put together a 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs rooting guide for each team in the league, including the Red Wings. Let's take a look at who Red Wings fans should be rooting for when the playoffs begin.
Detroit Red Wings 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Rooting Guide
Here is who Kimelman believes Red Wings fans should be rooting for in the playoffs.
Who's playing where?
Boston Bruins: Tyler Bertuzzi, Tomas Nosek
Colorado Avalanche: Darren Helm
Dallas Stars: Luke Glendening
Florida Panthers: Givani Smith, Marc Staal
Minnesota Wild: Gustav Nyquist, Oskar Sundqvist
New Jersey Devils: Brendan Smith, Tomas Tatar
Winnipeg Jets: Sam Gagner, Vladislav Namestnikov
Missed the most
Bertuzzi has the combination of skill and grit that any team would love. He scored at least 20 goals three times in his seven seasons with the Red Wings, including 30 last season. His physical style led to injuries, and he played 29 of 60 games prior to his trade to the Bruins on March 2, but on a team that has struggled to develop consistent offense around captain Dylan Larkin, Bertuzzi generally was a reliable performer.
Who to root for
Bertuzzi's heart-and-soul style endeared him to fans and teammates in Detroit and his surprising trade was not received well by some members of the roster, including Larkin. The best way for everyone to get over that disappointment would be to see Bertuzzi lift the Cup in June.
Bottom Line: The Red Wings are done but there is still a reason to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Yes, the Red Wings came up short of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, but that does not mean we should ignore the tournament. I believe Kimelman nailed it when he suggested that Red Wings fans root for Tyler Bertuzzi and the Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup.