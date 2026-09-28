fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 3 at MINN · 12:00 PM3-1Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 3 at WIS · 12:30 PM2-2Next gameLionsSun, Oct 4 at CAR · 8:20 PM2-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-85Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 3 at MINN · 12:00 PM3-1

Detroit Red Wings Finalize 23-Man Roster Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Detroit Red Wings 23-man roster
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Detroit Red Wings have their 23-man roster. At least for now.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Detroit made its final round of roster moves Monday, assigning goaltender Carter Gylander to the Grand Rapids Griffins while placing defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker on injured reserve retroactive to Sept. 24. Defenseman Andreas Englund was designated as immigration non-roster, while Carter Bear and Chase Stillman were placed on injured non-roster.

That leaves the Red Wings with 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders as they prepare to open their 101st season Friday night against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena.

The final roster also provides our clearest look yet at how different these Red Wings could be.

Nate Danielson, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Carter Mazur and Emmitt Finnie are all among the 14 forwards. On defense, Anton Johansson and William Wallinder join Axel Sandin-Pellikka among a suddenly young group surrounding Moritz Seider.

Considering Detroit opened training camp with 49 players and had only four preseason games to sort through them, the organization did not have much time to make these decisions. The compressed camp forced Detroit to move quickly

Simon Edvinsson contract Nate Danielson Red Wings Patrik Laine Red Wings Andrew Copp Red Wings playoffs Kienan Draper fight Alex DeBrincat Moritz Seider fight Detroit Red Wings 23-man roster

Anton Johansson Forces His Way Onto the Roster

Perhaps the most interesting name on the entire roster is Johansson.

The 22-year-old entered camp as anything but a lock, but he made himself increasingly difficult to send away. Johansson recorded five assists over a two-game stretch during the preseason, including four against Pittsburgh, and Todd McLellan acknowledged that the young defenseman had outplayed his competition for a roster spot.

That performance had already opened the door for Johansson to make the team. Now he is officially one of seven defensemen remaining on the active roster.

That is a pretty good way to win a job.

Danielson sticking around is also significant. McLellan revealed earlier in camp that the former No. 9 overall pick would have made Detroit’s roster last season if not for an injury. This time, Danielson made it through camp healthy and is positioned to begin the season in Detroit.

Brandsegg-Nygård, Finnie and Mazur surviving the final cuts gives Detroit even more youth up front.

Simon Edvinsson Remains the Giant Asterisk

There is one rather large name missing from the 23-man roster: Simon Edvinsson.

Edvinsson remains a restricted free agent, meaning Detroit’s roster construction could change as soon as the two sides finally reach an agreement.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has already called signing Edvinsson a priority and described the 23-year-old defenseman as a major part of Detroit’s future. More recently, reporting indicated the Red Wings could be leaning toward a shorter bridge contract rather than immediately signing Edvinsson to a long-term extension. The Edvinsson contract remains unresolved

Until that changes, Detroit’s seven-man defensive group is Seider, Ben Chiarot, Justin Faulk, Albert Johansson, Sandin-Pellikka, Wallinder and Anton Johansson.

That is hardly what anyone would have penciled onto a depth chart six months ago.

Detroit Red Wings 2026-27 Roster

Forwards

#PlayerPos.ShootsHeightWeightBirthplace
18Andrew CoppCL6-1200Ann Arbor, MI
22Mason AppletonCR6-2193Green Bay, WI
23Lucas RaymondLWR5-11188Gothenburg, Sweden
27Michael RasmussenCL6-6220Surrey, BC
28Michael Brandsegg-NygårdRWR6-1205Oslo, Norway
29Nate DanielsonCR6-2196Red Deer, AB
33Viktor ArvidssonLWR5-10181Skellefteå, Sweden
34Carter MazurLWR6-1200Jackson, MI
37J.T. CompherLWR6-0192Northbrook, IL
55Keegan KolesarRWR6-2218Brandon, MB
58Emmitt FinnieCL6-2196Lethbridge, AB
71Dylan LarkinCL6-1198Waterford, MI
92Marco KasperCL6-1203Innsbruck, Austria
93Alex DeBrincatRWR5-8177Farmington Hills, MI

Defensemen

#PlayerPos.ShootsHeightWeightBirthplace
8Ben ChiarotDL6-3224Hamilton, ON
20Albert JohanssonDL6-0200Karlstad, Sweden
42Anton JohanssonDR6-4203Stockholm, Sweden
44Axel Sandin-PellikkaDR6-0189Gällivare, Sweden
53Moritz SeiderDR6-4211Zell, Germany
54William WallinderDL6-5210Sollefteå, Sweden
72Justin FaulkDR6-0209South St. Paul, MN

Goaltenders

#PlayerPos.CatchesHeightWeightBirthplace
36John GibsonGL6-3209Pittsburgh, PA
80Daniil TarasovGL6-5204Novokuznetsk, Russia

Injured Reserve

#PlayerPos.Status
25Jacob Bernard-DockerDInjured Reserve

Immigration Non-Roster

#PlayerPos.Status
24Andreas EnglundDImmigration Non-Roster

Restricted Free Agent

#PlayerPos.Status
77Simon EdvinssonDRestricted Free Agent

Injured Non-Roster

#PlayerPos.Status
41Carter BearLWInjured Non-Roster
49Chase StillmanRWInjured Non-Roster

Now We Find Out What the Kids Can Do

There are still moving parts here. Edvinsson’s eventual contract could force another transaction, Bernard-Docker can return from injured reserve, and an NHL roster written in late September tends to have roughly the shelf life of milk left in a hot car.

But this is Detroit’s group today.

And for a franchise that has spent years talking about prospects eventually becoming NHL players, “eventually” appears to have finally arrived.

Danielson is here. Brandsegg-Nygård is here. Sandin-Pellikka is here. Wallinder is here. Anton Johansson is here. Finnie and Mazur are here.

Now comes the considerably more important part.

The Red Wings open their 101st season Friday, Oct. 2, against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

It is time to see whether all that youth can help Detroit finally take the step it has spent years chasing.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy