Detroit Red Wings Acquire Craig Smith, Petr Mrazek in Trade With Chicago Blackhawks

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have acquired forward Craig Smith and goaltender Petr Mrazek from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno.

Welcome Home, Petr Mrazek

So far this season, Petr Mrazek, who is under contract through next season, is 10-19-2 with a .890 save percentage. Of course, he was originally selected by the Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft. During six seasons with the Red Wings, Mrazek went 72-58-20 with a .912 save percentage. Since leaving the Red Wings during the 2017-2018 season, he has played for the Flyers, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, and Blackhawks.

Craig Smith To Play for Sixth NHL Team

In 40 games for the Blackhawks this season, Craig Smith has nine goals and seven assists and is a -7. During his 14-year NHL career, where he has played for five different teams, Smith has scored 220 goals and dished out 230 assists in 968 games played.

Bottom Line

With the NHL Trade Deadline coming soon, this is not the trade many Red Wings fans were hoping for. That said, Steve Yzerman has made it clear time and time again that he is not going to make a trade just to make a trade.

Stay tuned to see if Yzerman has another trade up his sleeve before today’s deadline passes.