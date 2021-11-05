Detroit Red Wings alter top 2 lines in practice while Dylan Larkin remains absent

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has missed the past two games with what the team is describing as “personal issues”. However, whatever specific issue that he’s currently dealing with off the ice has yet to be specified.

Unfortunately, whatever issues he’s dealing with have yet to be resolved. Head coach Jeff Blashill once again didn’t have any update on the status of his captain this afternoon. And to that end, the team has altered their top two lines during today’s practice session.

Forward Pius Suter, who was signed as a free-agent by GM Steve Yzerman during the offseason, was slotted into the top center spot on Detroit’s top line alongside Tyler Bertuzzi and Lucas Raymond. Of course, this means that the relatively short experiment with Michael Rasmussen taking that spot was exactly that – short.

Meanwhile, the team’s second line in practice was centered by Joe Veleno, who was flanked by Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina.

The Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night at KeyBank Center, where they’ll look to snap a four game losing skid.