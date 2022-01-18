Detroit Red Wings alumni to take on Guardians Ice Hockey team in ‘Face off against Cancer’ game

On January 30, 2022, select Detroit Red Wings alumni will take on the Guardians Ice Hockey team in a charity hockey game that will benefit local families facing cancer.

The Guardians Ice Hockey team includes police, fire, and EMS heroes from Rochester, Michigan.

EVENT DETAILS

Game: Detroit Red Wings Alumni vs. Guardians Ice Hockey team

Date: January 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (Doors open at 1:15 p.m. EST)

Location: Suburban Ice Rochester

Tickets: $15 at door for adults, Children 5 and under are free (Click here to order tickets in advance)

From Press Release:

The charity game featuring Rochester’s own police, fire and EMS heroes will benefit New Day Foundation for Families, a Michigan nonprofit dedicated to reducing the financial burden and emotional stress caused by cancer. Admission is $15 per person at the door or in advance at www.FoundationForFamilies.org/hockey; children under 5 are free. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. Enjoy the Chuck-a-Puck contest and a gift basket raffle at the event too!

“Although we can’t change a cancer diagnosis, we can offer programs and services that directly impact the outcome,” said New Day President and Co-founder Gina Kell Spehn. “Last year alone, we helped more than 1,400 patients, caregivers and family members stay in their homes, maintain reliable transportation, and have protection from foreclosure, bankruptcy, hunger and utility shut offs. New Day also offers a free professional counseling network to give hope to those coping with the fear, anxiety, and toxic side effects of cancer treatment. We’re grateful to our local first responders and the Red Wings alumni players who will be competing on behalf of our families.”

If you are interested in sponsoring this great charity event, please go to the New Day website by clicking here or contact Michael Palmer at [email protected].