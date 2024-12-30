Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres Could Make Trade In Not-Too-Distant Future

The Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres could soon become trade partners as the March 7 trade deadline approaches. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, both teams have been scouting each other closely, signaling the possibility of a deal in the near future.

Fresh off the NHL roster freeze, @FriedgeHNIC has the latest Saturday Headlines. 📰 pic.twitter.com/xBa0DjM1NY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2024

The Red Wings, under new head coach Todd McLellan, have seen improvement in their offense, but GM Steve Yzerman may still be looking to target a top-six forward to bolster the team's scoring depth.

As of Monday, both Buffalo and Detroit are tied at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 32 points, making them prime candidates for a potential trade to shake up their rosters.

With both teams in need of a boost, expect the Red Wings and Sabres to stay active in the trade market in the coming weeks.