Detroit Red Wings and Leafs face off in crucial playoff positioning matchup

The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday evening, looking to avenge their 4-1 loss to the Leafs on Saturday. The Leafs enter the game with a three-game win streak and a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings are struggling with a 4-5-1 record over the same period.
Why it Matters
The Leafs and Red Wings are both fighting for playoff positioning in the North Division. Toronto currently sits in first place with a record of 22-11-4, while Detroit is in sixth place with a record of 16-17-5. The Leafs have been strong at both ends of the ice, averaging 3.4 goals per game while allowing just 2.6, while the Red Wings struggle on special teams and have a below-average power-play unit. A win for the Leafs would solidify their position at the top of the division, while a Red Wings victory would bring them closer to the playoff picture.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs By the Numbers
- Toronto is 7-2-1 over their last ten games
- Toronto averages 3.4 goals per game and allows 2.6
- Toronto has a power-play success rate of 25% and a penalty-kill rate of 78.6%
- Detroit averages 3.1 goals per game and allows 3.4
- Detroit has a power-play success rate of 19.9% and a penalty-kill rate of 75%
- Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 14 goals and 35 points on the season
- Mitch Marner leads the Leafs with 50 points, and William Nylander leads the team with 22 goals
Detroit Red Wings game information vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs
Game: Detroit Red Wings 17-15-7 v.s. Toronto Maple Leafs 26-9-7
When: Thursday, January 12th
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena
Where to Watch: ESPN/TSN4
Streaming: FUBO TV
Last 10: Detroit 4-5-1 / Toronto 7-2-1