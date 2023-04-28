Detroit Red Wings’ Andrew Copp has big off-season goals

The offseason is in full swing for the Detroit Red Wings who missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. It wasn’t the best season for the Red Wings, but you saw a change for things to come next season as they will look to get better and one player who wants to be better is Andrew Copp.

Andrew Copp

Copp who is a Michigan Native from Ann Arbor, Michigan signed with the Red Wings for five years last offseason. Copp has a goal for the offseason and that is to become a top-six player for the Detroit Red Wings.

“To prove that I'm a top-six player. I think that my defensive game has always been there; penalty kill, I feel like that’s been really consistent throughout my whole career, I think I took some offensive strides over the last few years. Didn’t score as many goals this year as I would have liked but produced pretty well five-on-five and had a career year assist-wise.” – Andrew Copp

Copp played in all 82 games this season for the Red Wings scoring nine goals and 33 assists. Copp was only one of two active Red Wings at the end of the season to finish as a plus in the plus/minus category. Copp stepped up his play and net-front presence once Detroit lost Michael Rasmussen for the year. One thing Copp needs to focus on is shooting more and not passing as much and even he knows that.

“At the beginning of the season, I don’t think I was playing my best, I think I got very pass-happy — kind of related to the injury, not really being able to drive and skate with the puck as well as I would have liked.”- Copp

Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings have a lot of young talented prospects who are looking to make the team next season, but they also have some questions they need to address in the offseason.

“Two years ago, I scored 27 goals in the regular season and postseason play, so nine this year to me was a little bit of a letdown.”- Copp

If Copp can produce those numbers and be more of a shoot-first player next season and work towards it that’ll be a huge boost added with the additions the team will make in the offseason it could go a long way into the Red Wings making the playoffs and playing hockey into the end of April and even the beginning to middle of May.