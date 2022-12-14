Detroit Red Wings announce 2 roster moves prior to matchup vs. Wild

It has been an interesting season so far for the Detroit Red Wings. Heading into the year, expectations were low, but, up to this point, they have been playing above what most people thought they would be. Despite injuries, the Red Wings are right in the playoff picture. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have made a pair of roster moves prior to tonight’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

What moves did the Detroit Red Wings make?

Just moments ago, the Red Wings recalled left wing Elmer Soderblom from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed defenseman Olli Maatta on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 6.

As reported earlier, Dylan Larkin is OUT for tonight’s game after getting hit in the hand by a puck on Tuesday night.

