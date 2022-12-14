Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings announce 2 roster moves prior to matchup vs. Wild

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Red Wings play the Wild tonight
  • The Red Wings have announced 2 roster moves

It has been an interesting season so far for the Detroit Red Wings. Heading into the year, expectations were low, but, up to this point, they have been playing above what most people thought they would be. Despite injuries, the Red Wings are right in the playoff picture. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have made a pair of roster moves prior to tonight’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

This week's hottest stories
Detroit Red Wings

What moves did the Detroit Red Wings make?

Just moments ago, the Red Wings recalled left wing Elmer Soderblom from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed defenseman Olli Maatta on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 6.

As reported earlier, Dylan Larkin is OUT for tonight’s game after getting hit in the hand by a puck on Tuesday night.

Featured Videos

Detroit Red Wings

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Ohio State Jared Goff Detroit Lions College Football Playoff Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings announce 2 roster moves prior to matchup vs. Wild
Detroit Red Wings News
Ohio State Jared Goff Detroit Lions College Football Playoff
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
College Sports
Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin sustains injury, out Wednesday night
Detroit Red Wings News
Penei Sewell Detroit Lions Dan Campbell Mina Kimes
Penei Sewell’s epic catch drawn by Mina Kimes (With Titanic Music)
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?