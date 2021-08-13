Detroit Red Wings announce 2021-22 start times

It may be a hot day in August but on Friday, the Detroit Red Wings officially released the start times for each and every game of their 2021-22 season.

As you can see below, the first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 14.

Here is the full schedule.

Red Wings 2021-22 schedule with start times: pic.twitter.com/gWa82rzMcp — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) August 13, 2021

From Detroit Red Wings:

The Detroit Red Wings today announced start times for all games of the previously-announced 2021-22 regular-season schedule. The team’s Home Opener, against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Little Caesars Arena, will start at 7:30 p.m. This season’s 82-game slate, which includes a 20-day break spanning from Feb. 3-22 for the NHL All-Star Game and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes (32 games). A complete list of game times can be found below. All times are in Eastern Time. Television broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for all preseason and regular season home games at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can sign up for the Single-Game Ticket Presale List to have an opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public by visiting DetroitRedWings.com/Presale.