Detroit Red Wings Announce Decision on G Alex Lyon

The Detroit Red Wings have activated goaltender Alex Lyon from injured reserve, officially clearing the 32-year-old to return to action. Lyon, who has been sidelined since November 25 due to a lower-body injury, has played in nine games this season, recording a 2.74 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

What Does Alex Lyon's Return Mean?

Lyon’s return provides a much-needed boost to the Red Wings’ goaltending depth as they continue their push to get into playoff contention. With the team looking to maintain consistency between the pipes, Lyon’s solid performance earlier in the season will be crucial as he rejoins the lineup.