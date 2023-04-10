Detroit Red Wings announce emergency roster move prior to final home game

The Detroit Red Wings have just three games remaining on their 2022-23 schedule, including one home game, which will take place on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced that they have recalled left wing Taro Hirose from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

At the end of March, Hirose made his season debut for the Red Wings. During the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he had one shot and spent a total of 7 minutes and 57 seconds on the ice. In addition to his appearance with the Red Wings, Hirose has played in 69 games for the Griffins this season, where he has been a significant contributor to the team's success. He currently ranks among the team leaders with 15 goals (3rd), 41 assists (1st), 56 points (1st), three power-play goals (6th), and 147 shots (2nd).

With just three games remaining on their schedule, the Detroit Red Wings have recalled Taro Hirose from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. While Hirose's NHL debut earlier in March was brief, his contributions with the Griffins this season have been significant, ranking among the team leaders in various categories. It remains to be seen what impact he will have on the Red Wings in their final games of the season, but his call-up shows the team's willingness to give opportunities to talented young players and could potentially be a sign of things to come for the organization.